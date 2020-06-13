Police renew their appeal for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children

Contact
Charlene and Martin Collins were last seen a number of days ago.
Police have renewed an appeal for information about the whereabouts of a Derry couple and their two young children.
Charlene Collins (25) and Martin Collins (27) were last seen a number of days ago with their two young children, who are understood to be approximately 1 and 2 years old, in the O’Connor Court area of the city.
A PSNI spokesperson said: "So far we have been unable to get in touch with them.
"If you have any information on the whereabouts of this family, please contact 101 (if in the North) as soon as possible quoting reference number 1225 - 09/06/20."
Alternatively, contact the gardaí to pass on any information.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.