Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Almost 90% of healthcare workers with Covid-19 caught virus at work

Almost 90% of healthcare workers with Covid-19 caught virus at work

Almost 90% of healthcare workers with Covid-19 caught virus at work

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

88% of healthcare workers with Covid-19 got the virus at work, according to official figures presented to the INMO.

The HPSC figures run until May 30. Excluding cases which are unknown/under investigation, they show:

88% got the virus in a healthcare setting as staff
4% from contact with a confirmed case
3% from travel
3% from community transmission
1% from a healthcare setting as patients.

Of the 8,018 cases of infected healthcare workers in the figures, 2,551 are under investigation without a known source of transmission. Those cases are 32% of all healthcare worker cases and not included in the above percentages.

Overall, healthcare workers make up a third of all COVID positive cases in Ireland. Nurses make up a third of those – the largest single group of workers infected.

As of May 30, seven healthcare workers have died from the virus, 1,515 (19%) have recovered, and 4,823 are still ill (60%). 20% of cases have a currently unknown status.

The INMO has repeatedly called for these figures to be released. Following a meeting this week with the Minister for Health, the union has received a commitment that they will be published weekly.

To combat the high rate of infection among healthcare workers, the INMO is calling for three policy changes:

- Amend regulations to class COVID-19 as a personal injury under health and safety legislation.

- Facilitate healthcare workers who come into unprotected close contact with COVID-19 to self-isolate for 14 days, without exemptions.

- All healthcare workers – not just those in nursing homes or clusters – be provided with regular COVID-19 testing. 

INMO General Secretary, Phil Ní Sheaghdha, said:

“One in three COVID-19 cases are healthcare workers. One in ten are nurses. And these figures show the vast majority have caught the virus at work.

“This figure cannot simply be accepted as normal. We need to tighten procedures and test more to ensure that frontline staff don’t get the virus they are fighting. This isn’t just about PPE, it’s about policy too.

“The government should classify this as what it is: a workplace-acquired personal injury. This would not only reflect reality, but ensure that the full range of health and safety rules would be rolled out to protect frontline workers.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie