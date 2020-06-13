Gardaí issue warning on bogus callers

Contact
Gardaí in Donegal are asking the public to advise elderly/vulnerable neighbours, family members and friends against answering the door to bogus callers.
These callers may call to the door offering a service such as power washing, painting, garden maintenance or other services.
Anyone who lives alone should fit a chain lock to their door and only open the door to people who are known to them. Always contact Gardaí if you have a suspicion in relation to a caller in your area and provide as much detail as possible eg. registration number of car, direction of travel and description of caller.
For more information see the garda website.
