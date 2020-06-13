Long running flooding issues set to be addressed at residential estate

Donegal County Councillor Anthony Molloy has welcomed the news of a start date for the beginning of works at a Glenties residential estate.

Clos Naomh Conaill has been having ongoing problems with serious flooding over the last number of years with many homes on the estate facing regular danger of flooding during high level rain periods and storms.

Work is due to commence on July 13 after a site visit took place on Friday.

Cllr Molloy said: ”I am delighted that this important project will commence on July 13.

"It's great news and a relief for all the local residents who I know have lived in fear of their homes being flooded for a number of years.

Householders in Clos Naomh Conaill have had to endure ongoing flooding problems in their estate

"I was delighted to work closely with them for the last 13 months to help push this forward to ensure works would be carried out. I must say a special thanks to former Deputy Pat the Cope Gallagher who worked closely with me and the residents and was always available for meetings.”

Works on replacing the storm drain will be carried out by the successful tender company, OTL Construction Ltd.