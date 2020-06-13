Donegal Covid-19 update continues to be very encouraging - it's over three weeks since an additional case was confirmed

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began now stands at 470, according to the latest figures.

This is the same as the figure published yesterday.

Indeed, there has been no new cases in the county since Tuesday, May 19th.

At one stage the figure peaked at 479 for Donegal, but since then a number of cases have been denotified.

The total numbers of cases to date in Sligo (128) and Leitrim (84) has also remained unchanged.

These latest figures relate to the situation in the county as of midnight on Thursday, June 11.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that five more people with COVID-19 have sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been three deaths.

There have now been a total 1,705 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is 46 compared with 13 for the previous 24 hour update.

There is now a total of 25,295 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “Today’s increase in notifications of COVID-19 is not an increase in the daily incidence of the disease. When the cases are analysed according to the date the samples were taken, it shows that they were spread out over a number of days. All the indicators of the disease are stable or reducing. We will continue to closely monitor these every day."

Latest figures from the HSE show that as of last night, there were 79 patients with confirmed cases of Covid-19 in hospitals. This is down from 123 cases this time last week.

There are 168 patients with suspected cases of the disease, compared to 223 a week ago.

Two more coronavirus-linked deaths have been reported in Northern Ireland, taking the total recorded there to 541.

There were three new confirmed cases of Covid-19, bringing the total to 4,841 since the pandemic began.