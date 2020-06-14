Reopening date for Sliabh Liag to be announced 'shortly'

Contact
The public has been reminded to stay away from the sea cliffs at Sliabh Liag
A reopening date for one of Donegal’s best-known visitor sites is expected to be announced in the coming days.
The public has been reminded to stay away from the sea cliffs at Sliabh Liag which have been closed since late March due to the Covid-19 crisis.
The cliffs are one of the county’s most popular visitor attractions.
Despite the relaxing of the lockdown, the facilities at the iconic cliffs remain closed to the public.
Local councillor Niamh Kennedy has called on the public to be patient as a reopening date is to be announced soon.
“Do not visit this site as the gates remain locked. The opening date will be announced shortly. Please in the interests of safety do not visit just yet,” she said.
Donegal Cathaoirleach Nicholas Crossan has welcomed Irish Water's update on the Westbrook Pumping Station
