Thunderstorm warning issued for Donegal

A warning for thunderstorms has been issued for Donegal.

Met Éireann has issued the status yellow warning for thunderstorms which will bring torrential downpours in some areas. There will also be a risk of hail and localised flooding.

The warning has been issued for Donegal, Munster, Connacht, Cavan, Monaghan, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Offaly and Westmeath and will be in place from noon to 11pm today.