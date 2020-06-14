Elderly couple injured after burglary at Donegal home

An elderly couple has been injured during a burglary at their home outside Letterkenny this morning.

The couple, who are in their 70s, were assaulted during the break-in at their home at Coolboy at around 7am.

One person, believed to be a woman, entered the house and threatened the couple.

A sum of cash and items of property were taken. The couple was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where they were treated for minor injuries before being discharged.

An investigation has been launched and gardaí are carrying out an examination of the scene.

"A Garda spokesman said: “Gardaí are investigating a burglary that occurred at a property in Coolboy, Letterkenny this morning, June 14, at approximately 7am. No arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.”