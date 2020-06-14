Coronavirus national daily update shows one more person has died

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one more person with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been five deaths.

There have now been a total 1,706 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is eight compared with 46 for the previous 24 hour update (although these had been spread over a number of days).

There is now a total of 25,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

More to follow.