Donegal gardaí launch investigation after caravan fire

Letterkenny gardaí are investigating a fire at a caravan in the town in the early hours of Sunday morning.

Gardaí on patrol observed smoke coming from a caravan at Canal Road just after midnight. Fire services were called and extinguished the fire. The caravan was unoccupied at the time.

Gardaí say they are investigating the fire as an incident of suspected criminal damage.

A Garda spokesman said no arrests have been made and investigations are ongoing.