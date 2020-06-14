Covid-19 latest update for Donegal continues to show battle is being won against the deadly virus

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began remains static at 470, according to the latest figures.

This is the same as the figure published yesterday and the day before.

Indeed, there has been no new cases in the county since Tuesday, May 19th.

At one stage the figure peaked at 479 for Donegal, but since then a number of cases have been denotified.

The total numbers of cases to date in Sligo (128) and Leitrim (84) has also remained unchanged over the past few days.

These latest figures relate to the situation in the county as of midnight on Friday, June 12.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that one more person with COVID-19 has sadly died in the Republic of Ireland.

Yesterday it announced that there had been five deaths.

There have now been a total 1,706 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is eight compared with 46 for the previous 24 hour update (although these had been spread over a number of days).

There is now a total of 25,303 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.