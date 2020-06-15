Road closure leading to diversions for early morning traffic

Contact
A road traffic collision has led to a number of diversions in the Letterkenny area this morning.
Part of the Long Lane and Windy Hall road were closed, and motorist were required to use alternatie routes.
The Windy Hall road is very narrow, and is used by many commuters and local people as a short-cut to and from the town.
Gardaí were also advising motorists to drive with care as there was heavy early morning fog in and around the town.
Meanwhile, the N56 outside Inver will be down to one lane for works between Inver Bridge and the Frosses Rd (R262) jct until approximately early July.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
e to "have a certain amount of responsibility " for their own actions in regard to alcohol and their alcohol consumption.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.