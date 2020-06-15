Road closure leading to diversions for early morning traffic

A road traffic collision has led to a number of diversions in the Letterkenny area this morning.

Part of the Long Lane and Windy Hall road were closed, and motorist were required to use alternatie routes.

The Windy Hall road is very narrow, and is used by many commuters and local people as a short-cut to and from the town.

Gardaí were also advising motorists to drive with care as there was heavy early morning fog in and around the town.

Meanwhile, the N56 outside Inver will be down to one lane for works between Inver Bridge and the Frosses Rd (R262) jct until approximately early July.