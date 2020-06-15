Warning of more thunderstorms in Donegal

Met Éireann has issued another thunderstorm warning for Donegal.

The status yellow warning will be in place from noon today until 9pm.

The warning is for scattered thunderstorms developing through the afternoon and evening with heavy downpours and a risk of localised flooding.

The weather warning applies to Donegal, Cavan, Monaghan, Carlow, Kildare, Kilkenny, Laois, Longford, Louth, Offaly, Westmeath, Meath, Galway, Leitrim, Roscommon, Sligo, Clare, Cork, Kerry, Limerick and Tipperary.