Resurfacing  works causing diversions in Letterkenny

Motorists are being asked to follow diversions and allow extra time for journeys
Resurfacing works are taking place from the Snug Bar to the Cullion crossroads and on towards the junction with the N13.
Donegal County Council says traffic management is in place and sections of the Leck Road may be temporarily blocked in order to complete the work safely. The council says local access to residences and business will be facilitated.
