Victim of Donegal hit-and-run named

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information about a vehicle involved in a hit-and-run in Letterkenny which killed a young man in the early hours of yesterday morning.

The victim has been named locally as Jason Haughey, who was in his 30s.

Mr Haughey was struck by a vehicle at Windyhall at around 4am. He was discovered at the side of the road by a passing motorist and was taken to Letterkenny University Hospital where he was pronounced dead. He is the fourth person to die on roads in the county this year.

Gardái say he was hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. The road is still closed yesterday afternoon as a technical examination was carried out.

A local councillor said there have been concerns about the safety of the road for a number of years.

Gardaí are appealing for anyone with information to come forward. They are calling on road users who may have camera footage, including dash-cam, who were travelling in the Windyhall area from 1am to 4am to make this footage available to gardaí.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Letterkenny garda station on 074 9167100, the Garda Confidential Line on 1800 666 111, or any garda station.

Letterkenny county councillor Gerry McMonagle, who lives in the area, said the road has been identified as being dangerous for pedestrians for a number of years.

“My heart goes out to the family of the young man killed. It was an accident waiting to happen,” the Sinn Féin councillor said.

“I have raised it in the past. There are very few safety features on it.

“ It is a winding road and in the middle of the night, it is not safe for pedestrians to be walking on.”



Upgraded

He said he has called for lights to be installed on the road and junctions upgraded.

“I have raised it in the council a number of times - calling for road realignment and widening of the road in certain stretches and to date very little has been done. While some works have been done, it has been cosmetic.

“It is an integral part of the road system around Letterkenny and a lot of people who work on the Business Park Road and the hospital use it to get to and from work.

“If you live in the Glencar area that would be the fastest route to get to your work.”