Gardai renew appeal after elderly woman knocked unconscious in Donegal burglary

Gardaí are continuing to appeal for information following a burglary at a couple’s home in which an elderly woman was knocked unconscious.

The burglary took place at Coolboy, between Letterkenny and Kilmcrennan, at around 7am on Sunday.

The couple, aged in their 70s, were both assaulted with the man suffering a head injury.

Gardaí believe an object within the house was used to assault them.

They were treated at Letterkenny University Hospital and were discharged later on Sunday.

A purse and wallet, containing small amounts of cash were taken along with two mobile phones and two Lenovo and Amazon tablets. A blue woman’s three-quarter-length coat was also taken.

The assailant is described as a woman in her 20s with long dark hair.

Gardaí believe the woman was on foot and they are also investigating whether a break-in at an unoccupied house in the area on Saturday night is connected.

They have appealed to anyone in the Kilmacrennan and Letterkenny areas who may have been at or hosted a house party on Saturday night who may have information that could help with the investigation to get in touch. Gardaí are also appealing to anyone who may have seen a young woman on foot in the area in the early hours of Sunday morning to contact them.

A forensic examination of the house was carried out on Sunday and gardaí also carried out house to house inquiries in the area.

Cooperation

“We have been getting great cooperation from people in the area during our inquiries and I want to thank them for that,” Superintendent David Kelly said.

The couple has been left traumatised by the attack, he said.

Anyone who may have information on the incident is asked to contact Milford garda station on 074 91 53060.

“The physical injuries will heal but this was a very traumatic incident. It was an unprovoked, unwarranted and unnecessary attack on these people. We are asking the community for help. The offender probably has elderly relatives themselves and I can’t understand what motivated them to do this.”

Letterkenny councillor Gerry McMonagle appealed for anyone who may have information to come forward.

“What makes it all the more horrific is that it was a woman who carried it out,” he said.

“The last three months we have been trying to look after those who are vulnerable, especially in rural areas and to hear this has happened to an elderly couple is just shocking.

“They were viciously assaulted. The mental injuries and anguish will take a long time to recover from. I would like to think the person who committed this crime will be caught and if anyone knows anything about it they should get in touch with gardaí.”

