Latest coronavirus national update shows NO new additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today reported that there were no new COVID-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland in the latest 24 hour period.

Yesterday it announced that there had been one further death.

There have now been a total of 1,706 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is 18 compared with eight for the previous 24 hour update.

Meanwhile, the Government has said it is not ruling out making the use of the face coverings mandatory in settings where social distancing is difficult to carry out.

A new public awareness campaign was launched today to encourage more people to voluntarily wear non-medical masks.

For the second consecutive day, and sixth time in nine days, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland during the past 24 hours.