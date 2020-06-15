Covid-19 update: No new cases again in Donegal while no additional deaths nationally

Contact
Coronavirus update
The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began remains static at 470, according to the latest figures.
The total numbers of cases to date in Sligo (128) and Leitrim (84) has also remained unchanged over the past few days.
These latest figures relate to the situation in the county as of midnight on Saturday, June 13.
Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that there were no additional Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hour reporting period.
Yesterday it announced that there had been one death.
The number of new additional cases is 18 compared with eight for the previous 24 hour update.
Meanwhile, the Government has said it is not ruling out making the use of the face coverings mandatory in settings where social distancing is difficult to carry out.
A new public awareness campaign was launched today to encourage more people to voluntarily wear non-medical masks.
For the second consecutive day, and sixth time in nine days, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland during the past 24 hours.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Learn how to safely help someone in difficulty this Water Safety Awareness Week. PHOTO: Siobhan McNamara
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.