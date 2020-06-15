Covid-19 update: No new cases again in Donegal while no additional deaths nationally

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began remains static at 470, according to the latest figures.

The total numbers of cases to date in Sligo (128) and Leitrim (84) has also remained unchanged over the past few days.

These latest figures relate to the situation in the county as of midnight on Saturday, June 13.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that there were no additional Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hour reporting period.

Yesterday it announced that there had been one death.

The number of new additional cases is 18 compared with eight for the previous 24 hour update.

Meanwhile, the Government has said it is not ruling out making the use of the face coverings mandatory in settings where social distancing is difficult to carry out.

A new public awareness campaign was launched today to encourage more people to voluntarily wear non-medical masks.

For the second consecutive day, and sixth time in nine days, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland during the past 24 hours.