Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Covid-19 update: No new cases again in Donegal while no additional deaths nationally

Covid-19 update: No new cases again in Donegal while no additional deaths nationally

Coronavirus update

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began remains static at 470, according to the latest figures.

The total numbers of cases to date in Sligo (128) and Leitrim (84) has also remained unchanged over the past few days.

These latest figures relate to the situation in the county as of midnight on Saturday, June 13.

Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that there were no additional Covid-19 related deaths in the last 24 hour reporting period.

Yesterday it announced that there had been one death.

The number of new additional cases is 18 compared with eight for the previous 24 hour update.

Meanwhile, the Government has said it is not ruling out making the use of the face coverings mandatory in settings where social distancing is difficult to carry out.

A new public awareness campaign was launched today to encourage more people to voluntarily wear non-medical masks.

For the second consecutive day, and sixth time in nine days, there have been no coronavirus-related deaths recorded in Northern Ireland during the past 24 hours.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie