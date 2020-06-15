BREAKING: Fire services attend scene of major blaze in Letterkenny

Contact
A view of the fire from the Woodlands area of Letterkenny - two miles away from the blaze
Emergency services are currently battling a major blaze in Letterkenny this evening.
There are traffic delays in the Ballyraine area as fire crews deal with the fire which has broken out at a premises in the Kiltoy area.
There are no reports of any injuries.
The fire broke out just before tea-time.
A view of the fire from the Ballyraine area
Plumes of smoke can be seen high in the sky from around town.
