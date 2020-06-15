Eimear from Letterkenny wins national bake-off competition with stunning creation

Contact
Eimear McTeague with her winning cake
A big congratulations to Eimear Mc Teague (12) from Letterkenny who scooped first prize with this wonderful creation at this year's Cruinniú na nÓg.
Eimear was selected by celebrity chef Cathreine Fulvio with her stunning round tower cake “My First Wicklow Experience” in the creative Bake-off competition at Cruinniú na nÓg.
Over the last six weeks, thousands of young people have been creating wonderfully imaginative stories, artworks, installations, Lego, cooking, upcycling, heritage, film making and song writing at home for Cruinniú na nÓg as part of the Creative Ireland Programme, supported by RTÉ.
Catherine Fulvio, Day-time Emmy nominee, TV Chef and presenter, award-winning food writer and owner of Ballyknocken House & Cookery School was delighted to team up with Wicklow County Arts Office to judge a creative baking competition as part of this year's virtual Cruinniú na nÓg on Saturday.
With her effervescent charm and personality, Catherine Fulvio is an ardent supporter of fresh local produce and is one of Ireland’s top culinary stars.
An expert cook, her recipes reflect seasonal, easily sourced, quality ingredients and she is known for her no-fuss approach to food with a twist, often creative. She picked Eimear's cake becuase of its originality, expert presentation and delicious choice of ingredients.
Cruinniú na nÓg was an initiative of Arts, Heritage and Library Services of Wicklow County Council supported by Music Generation Wicklow.
