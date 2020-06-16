County’s supply of personal protective equipment is burnt

Contact
The fire in the Kiltoy area of Letterkenny
Donegal Sinn Féin TD Pádraig Mac Lochlainn has called on the HSE to urgently replenish the range of vital health care supplies lost in a major fire in Letterkenny last night.
The fire destroyed large numbers of wheelchairs, hospital beds, nebulisers - and the county’s supply of personal protective equipment.
Deputy Mac Lochlainn said: “I want to firstly convey my solidarity with the businesses affected by this fire in Letterkenny this evening. This is such a cruel blow for the owners and workers coming on the back of serious losses due to this public health crisis.
"I have also learned that a major HSE store has been seriously impacted by this fire with the loss of a wide range of health care supplies, including wheelchairs, hospital beds, nebulisers and the county’s supply of personal protective equipment”.
“I am appealing to the HSE to urgently fully replenish this supply so vital to our hospitals, staff and patients across the county and I am also appealing to the government to ensure that the financial resources required to secure an alternative store for these supplies is provided immediately.
He added that he will be speaking to senior HSE officials and making contact with the Minister for Health "to ensure that this happens”.
The extensive fire to the Watson Home, Hire and Hardware store in the Kiltoy area of Letterkenny broke out around 6.00 pm yesterday. The fire spread rapidly, and the large plumes of thick black smoke could be seen for miles.
Emergency services dashed to the scene to tackle the blaze which gutted the premises.
