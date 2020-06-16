EU Biodiversity Strategy could lead to huge challenges for Donegal farmers

“The EU Biodiversity Strategy presents a huge challenge to the future of food production on up to three out of every 10 hectares in Ireland," according to Independent TD for Sligo/Leitrim/North Roscommon/South Donegal, Marian Harkin.

Following her questioning of Minister for Agriculture, Michael Creed, in Dail Eireann, she said: “I think most people recognise the absolute need to stem biodiversity loss and ecosystem collapse and indeed to reverse that loss.

“Biodiversity is essential for sustainable food production and for our food security and our ecosystems are part of the essential web that supports human life. However, the EU Biodiversity Strategy, which has as its foundation the requirement that 30% of the land and sea area should be protected, is a huge challenge for agriculture and food production in Ireland.

She noted: “At this point in time, about 16% of land in Ireland is protected under EU legislation, which in reality means that 36 actions, ranging from fencing to digging a drain need to be approved. This is on top of all other requirements under agricultural and environmental legislation and it represents a significant financial cost to farmers, a significant compliance cost, as well as devaluing the sale price of their designated lands.

“If Ireland had to increase its protected areas to 30%, it would almost double the land already protected and represent an area the size of the entire province of Connacht, plus half of county Cork. Even if we only increased the protected area to 25%, it would still be an area the size of Connacht."

She continued: “Included in the 30% protected area, the EU requires that one third of that area, i.e. 10% is strictly protected. This is an extremely high level of protection, where even human visitation to the land area is controlled. In Ireland, our grasslands, reclaimed wetlands and peatlands would be part of the 10% that is strictly protected. The reason that it is especially difficult for Ireland, is that we have the highest level of peatlands in Europe and we have a settlement pattern that is almost unique, where many people live in rural areas.

“The proposed restrictions on land use are in themselves a huge challenge, but allied to that, there is a requirement called GAEC 2 within the CAP legislation. The payment of the Single Farm Payment is conditional on attaining the GAEC 2 requirement which is ‘appropriate protection of wetland and peatland’.

She stressed that, in simple language, this means that for any farmer to receive just the basic payment, they must ensure appropriate protection of wetland and peatland and if that land is already designated, it sets the bar way too high for that farmer.

If, on the other hand, a farmer could access payments through eco-schemes and rural development programmes, then he/she would be paid for protecting this carbon rich soil.

It is therefore essential that the requirement for the Single Farm Payment is changed from ‘appropriate protection’ to ‘maintaining and management’, she maintained.

This would allow a farmer freedom to farm in a sustainable way and incentivise higher levels of protection under rural development programmes.

“This may seem like a very complicated issue, but there are some solutions and if we don’t move now to put those solutions in place, the implications of further designations and protections will have the potential to irreparably damage sustainable agriculture and food production, in many parts of Ireland”, she concluded.