Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Road at Kiltoy open again as investigation into fire gets underway

Messages of support pour in for business owner and his staff

Fire in Letterkenny update

Fire personnel remained at the scene of the fire in Letterkenn this morning

Reporter:

Diarmaid Doherty

Fire crews this morning remained at the scene of the fire which caused extensive damage to a well known business premises in Letterkenny on Monday evening.

The blaze at Watson Hire broke out around tea-time on Monday and it took several hours before it was brought under control late last night.

An investigation into the cause of the fire is now underway.

Road diversions were in place and the road at Kiltoy was closed as fire personnel attended the scene. The road is now re-open but the immediate area around Watson Hire is cordoned off.

Smoke bellowing into the sky on Monday evening just minutes after the fire broke out

An adjacent HSE store was also impacted by the fire and a range of health care supplies was destroyed.

Messages of support have been pouring in on social media for the owner of Watson Hire, local man, John Watson, and his staff.

Only a few weeks ago, Mr Watson delivered free hand sanitizer supplies to staff at Letterkenny University Hospital. Many HSE employees have been among those to offer messages of support on social media to the staff at Watson Hire at this time.

 

 

 

 

 

 

An investigation is underway to determine the cause of a major fire at a business premises in Letterkenny.

The blaze, at Watson Hire, started shortly before 6pm yesterday evening in the Kiltoy area of the town.

The fire created a large plume of smoke which was visible for miles.

Firefighters battled the blaze for several hours yesterday evening and it was eventually brought under control late last night.

It is understood there may have been an explosion at the premises.

The building has been extensively damaged throughout while a nearby HSE storage unit containing Personal Protective Equipment and other equipment was also damaged as a result.

The HSE says it's setting up a temporary storage facility at Letterkenny University Hospital.

It's not clear how much damage was caused to the HSE facility, which will be assessed this morning.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie