Woman being questioned over burglary in which elderly couple were injured

The woman is being questioned at Milford garda station
A woman arrested as part of the investigation into a robbery at the home of an elderly couple in Donegal at the weekend is being questioned at Milford garda station.
The woman in her 30s was arrested on Monday afternoon in the Letterkenny area after gardaí from Milford searched a premises.
Gardaí have confirmed an arrest has been made.
A man and woman in their 70s were treated in hospital after being assaulted during the burglary on Sunday morning at their home in Coolboy.
A small amount of cash, two phones and two electronic tablets were taking in the break-in.
