Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

STOP67 campaign welcomes deferral of pension age increase

‘Celebrate our older people’ – Dundalk councillor marks International Day of Older Persons

‘Celebrate our older people’ – Dundalk councillor marks International Day of Older Persons

Reporter:

Staff Reporter

The deferral of the pension age increase to 67 contained in the Programme for Government has been welcomed by the Stop67 campaign.

Ethel Buckley, Deputy General Secretary of SIPTU said: “During the recent general election there was widespread opposition to the proposed increase in the pension age.  Almost 80 per cent of voters supported parties which were committed to stopping the increase in the pension age to 67 next year.  The vindication of this democratic demand in the proposed Programme for Government is welcomed. It is only through genuine social dialogue and consensus that we can develop a socially beneficial and fiscally sustainable pension system.”


The Stop67 campaign will seek a meeting with the incoming Minister for Social Protection at the earliest possible opportunity to discuss the remit and composition of the proposed commission into the issue of the pension age. Before the general election the campaign called for a properly constituted Stakeholders Forum with the full participation of representatives of employees, employers and relevant civil society organisations.  It said the commission should consider not only the issue of the pension age but related issues such as the mandatory retirement age, pension adequacy and flexibility.


National Women’s Council of Ireland Director, Orla O’Connor, said: “Access to State pensions is a core issue for women’s equality. Women rely on the state pension for the vast majority of their income in older age and anything that impacts on state pensions disproportionally impacts on women. NWCI welcomes the commitment to a review of the State pension, and to not raise the pension age.”


Maureen Kavanagh, CEO, Active Retirement Ireland said: “Active Retirement Ireland welcomes the commitment in the proposed Programme for Government that the pension age will not increase in 2021, but we await reassurance that a stakeholder forum will be convened to map out how Ireland will manage demographic change in the fairest possible manner.”


Paddy Connolly CEO, Age Action said: “We need evidenced based policies that responds to the needs of people who are affected by them, which is why broad stakeholder participation in their design and implementation is critical. Older people are not an homogenous group; some people may want to continue working longer, others won’t have the choice because they are unable or can’t afford not to work. All of these issues that face older workers need to be considered for the pension system to work for them.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie