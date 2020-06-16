LYIT president encourages all students to take up their place for next academic year

Letterkenny Institute of Technology is encouraging students to take up their places for the next academic year.

Plans are in place to welcome new first-year students and returning students back to both campuses. The institute said it prides itself on the student experience at both its Letterkenny and Killybegs campuses.

LYIT had 3,500 full-time and 1,000 part-time students enrolled in courses at the Port Road campus this year. The new academic year is set to begin on September 28.

President of LYIT, Paul Hannigan, said the institute will do its very best to make the best possible college experience for all its students.

“School leavers have been out of school since March and have had no opportunity to do their Leaving Cert. They now need certainty in terms of how they move forward with their lives. We have very good applications through the CAO and we look forward to welcoming all new students on campus”.

He said LYIT is anxious to make strong contact with the first-year students. “It is important that we build a strong relationship with them, just like we do with second, third and fourth years, says Mr Hannigan.

“That’s the strength of the college – the student/staff relationship and I think a lot of what we have managed to achieve since March (lockdown) is because of that relationship”.

“Our objective is to try and get through the next academic year as best we can. Hopefully, by that stage they’ll have found a way of dealing effectively with this virus and we’ll all be back to normal come September 2021,” Mr Hannigan said.

“The health and well-being of our staff and students will always be our key concern and we aim to deliver our programmes in a way that is safe, inclusive and supportive for all our students. I would encourage all students who receive an offer of a place to take up that option. There is nothing to be gained in not pursuing your college course this year. Life doesn’t stand still and we want people to move on with their own lives”.