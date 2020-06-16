Gardaí investigate incident where caravan was set alight in Letterkenny

Contact
Gardaí investigate incident in Letterkenny
Gardaí in Letterkenny are investigating an incident of criminal damage to a caravan on Canal Road, Letterkenny on June 14, shortly after midnight.
Gardaí were on patrol when they noticed smoke coming from an area in the town. They made their way to the area to discover a caravan which was on fire.
"They saw that the caravan had been set alight so they called the fire brigade to the scene. Thankfully nobody was in the caravan at the time of the fire but a male who was in a residence nearby was taken to hospital, I suppose, from smoke inhalation," Garda Niall Maguire said.
Anyone with any information should call gardaí on 074 91 67 100 or the garda confidential line on 1800 666 111.
