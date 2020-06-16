Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

HSE issues assurances about PPE supply after fire at Letterkenny storage building

A temporary storage facility is being established

Reporter:

Declan Magee

The HSE has said there is no shortage of  PPE  equipment for HSE  services in Donegal or Letterkenny University Hospital following a major fire which damaged a HSE store in Letterkenny.

The fire broke out at the Watson Hire premises in Kiltoy on Monday afternoon and caused damage to the HSE storage building where the county's stock of PPE equipment was kept.

The HSE said all its staff were safely evacuated from the building. A temporary storage facility is being established at the HSE’s St Conal’s site and a full assessment of the situation is being undertaken.

 “Letterkenny University Hospital currently has an adequate supply of PPE and continues to receive deliveries to the hospital directly a number of times a week, '' the HSE said in a statement.

“Sligo stores will dispatch all Community PPE this week to Donegal. There is no lack of supply of PPE to either Donegal Community Services or Letterkenny University Hospital.  All deliveries will continue as normal, as contingency plans have been put in place.”

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie