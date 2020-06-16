HSE issues assurances about PPE supply after fire at Letterkenny storage building

The HSE has said there is no shortage of PPE equipment for HSE services in Donegal or Letterkenny University Hospital following a major fire which damaged a HSE store in Letterkenny.

The fire broke out at the Watson Hire premises in Kiltoy on Monday afternoon and caused damage to the HSE storage building where the county's stock of PPE equipment was kept.

The HSE said all its staff were safely evacuated from the building. A temporary storage facility is being established at the HSE’s St Conal’s site and a full assessment of the situation is being undertaken.

“Letterkenny University Hospital currently has an adequate supply of PPE and continues to receive deliveries to the hospital directly a number of times a week, '' the HSE said in a statement.

“Sligo stores will dispatch all Community PPE this week to Donegal. There is no lack of supply of PPE to either Donegal Community Services or Letterkenny University Hospital. All deliveries will continue as normal, as contingency plans have been put in place.”