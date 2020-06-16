Live-saving, innovative 24/7 text service launched

A new text based mental health service funded by the HSE has been launched this week.

‘50808’ is a first of its kind for Ireland, a free 24/7 text service, providing everything from a calming chat to immediate support for people going through a mental health or emotional crisis.

Since the service began its pilot in September last year, it has provided support to 3,801 people through 6,694 conversations.

It is expected that ‘50808’ will support over 50,000 people each year once fully operational.

Of the almost four thousand people supported;

● 832 people were thinking about suicide

● 360 people were self-harming

● The top issues discussed were: Anxiety/stress (40%), Depression/sadness (32%), Relationships (29%), Isolation/loneliness (23%) and Suicide (18%)

● 80% of texters have been between the ages of 16 and 34

● 65% of texters were female, 24% male, 2% transgender and 2% non-binary

● 30% of texters identified as LGBTI+

● 35% of texters are living with a disability, an existing mental health condition, or other medical condition

● Reasons for texting: Didn't have anyone else to talk to (50%), Wanted to talk to someone who didn't know me (48%), More comfortable texting than talking (40%), Too embarrassed to talk on the phone or in person (31%), Didn't have access to a therapist (31%)

The service uses an artificial intelligence (AI) system to analyse a texter’s initial message, scanning keywords, phrases, and even emojis to determine the level of severity. The texter’s at most imminent risk are placed at the top of the queue.

50808 has performed over 100 “Active Rescues” since beginning in pilot phase in September 2019 in which the National Ambulance Service is contacted for a texter in need of emergency support.

The service allows trained Crisis Volunteers to volunteer from home. Crisis Volunteers complete a 30-hour training and have 24/7 supervision by full-time mental health professionals.

Simon Harris TD, Minister for Health, said: “Many people – particularly young people - don’t feel comfortable making that call or reaching out for help.

This is a service that will offer a lifeline to people of all ages. 50808 is free, anonymous and inclusive.

It’s been an exceptionally difficult time for our country, and this service is needed more than ever. I have no doubt the launch of 50808 will save lives.”

Anne O'Connor, Chief Operations Officer, HSE, said “The impact of this pandemic will be different for all of us and while not everyone will need mental health support, for those that do it’s important to have a variety of services that meet those needs. Picking up the phone and asking for help can appear daunting, but texting 50808 will connect you to a trained listening Crisis Volunteer. Parallel to this important service, the HSE, through our Psychosocial Response Project, is aligning the different levels of supports that are available online, by phone and text to improve accessibility to mental health resources for those who might be struggling at this time."

Ian Power, CEO of 50808, said “We now have over 300 trained Crisis Volunteers providing free, anonymous support to people who are struggling with any issue, big or small. We’re also using technology to ensure we’re getting to the texters who need us most, first, and using data to understand our texter’s needs and improve the service.