Funeral will take place on Thursday of Jason Haughey

The funeral will take place on Thursday of the man who died following a road traffic collision in Letterkenny in the early hours of Monday.

Jason Haughey, a son of Tony Diver and Mary Haughey, died after he was hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene at Windyhall.

Mr Haughey's remains are reposing at the home of his father, Tony Diver, 4 Rosemount, Kilmacrennan.

Requiem Mass will be celebrated on Thursday at 12 noon in St Columba's Church, Kilmacrennan.

Burial will take place afterwards in New Leck Cemetery in Letterkenny.

In accordance with current guidelines, the wake, funeral and burial will be private to family only.

The Mass on Thursday can be viewed on the Kilmacrenan Parish facebook page.

Gardaí yesterday arrested a man in relation to the incident.