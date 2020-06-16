Latest coronavirus daily update shows three additional deaths

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today reported that there were three additional COVID-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland in the latest 24 hour period.

Yesterday it announced that there had been no new deaths.

There have now been a total of 1,709 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is 14 compared with 18 for the previous 24 hour update.

There is now a total of 25,334 cases in Ireland.