Latest coronavirus daily update shows three additional deaths

Coronavirus update
The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today reported that there were three additional COVID-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland in the latest 24 hour period.
Yesterday it announced that there had been no new deaths.
There have now been a total of 1,709 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
The number of new additional cases is 14 compared with 18 for the previous 24 hour update.
There is now a total of 25,334 cases in Ireland.
