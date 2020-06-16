Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival postponed until next year

The Rory Gallagher International Tribute Festival has been postponed until next year.

The 18th annual festival will be held next June in Ballyshannon, where the renowned guitarist was born in 1948.

The festival, which attracts thousands of visitors to Ballyshannon and acts from around the world, was due to take place on the final weekend of August. It will be now be held from June 3 to 6, 2021.

The voluntary organising committee said it had consulted with authorities and it is in the public interest to postpone the even.

In a statement, the committee said all the leading festival big top acts announced for 2020 have committed to appear in 2021.

All ticket holders have received an email outlining how to defer their tickets to 2021 or to seek a refund.