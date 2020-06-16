Latest Donegal Covid-19 update shows that no new cases have been reported

The number of people tested positive for Covid-19 in Co. Donegal since tests began remains static at 470, according to the latest figures.

The total numbers of cases to date in Sligo has increased by one while in Leitrim the number of cases has remained at 84.

These latest figures relate to the situation in the county as of midnight on Sunday, June 14.

Nationally, The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today reported that there were three additional COVID-19 deaths in the Republic of Ireland in the latest 24 hour period.

Yesterday it announced that there had been no new deaths.

There have now been a total of 1,709 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

The number of new additional cases is 14 compared with 18 for the previous 24 hour update.

There is now a total of 25,334 cases in Ireland.