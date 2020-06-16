Woman charged following aggravated burglary which left elderly couple in hospital

Contact
Gardaí in Milford have arrested and charged a woman following an aggravated burglary at a house near Kilmacrennan on Sunday.
The incident occurred at Coolboy, between Letterkenny and Kilmacrennan, at around 7am on Sunday morning. A woman in her 30s gained entry to a house through a top window.
A man and a woman were in the house at the time and they were assaulted by the woman. Household items were thrown at the occupants who were each struck on the head.
The woman then stole two mobile phones, a wallet containing a quantity of cash, and a number of other items.
Both the man and woman required treatment at Letterkenny University hospital and have since been discharged.
Shortly before 4pm on Monday, June 15, Gardaí arrested a woman in connection with this matter.
She was detained at Milford Garda Station under Section 4 of the Criminal Justice Act 1984 and has since been charged in relation to this investigation.
She is due to appear before Letterkenny District Court tomorrow morning (Wednesday) at 10.30am.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.