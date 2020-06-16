Man charged over fatal Donegal hit-and-run

Contact
A man in his 20s is due to appear in court on Wednesday morning after being charged over the fatal hit-and-run
A man arrested in connection with a fatal hit-and-run incident in the early hours of Monday morning in Letterkenny has been charged.
The man, aged in his 20s, was arrested on Monday afternoon and is due to appear at Letterkenny District Court on Wednesday morning.
Jason Haughey from Kilmcrennan died in the incident in the Windyhall area of Letterkenny. He was found at the side of the road at around 4am.
Gardaí launched an investigation after establishing he was struck by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene.
His funeral is to take place on Thursday.
