Pubs that serve €9 'substantial' meals may reopen from June 29

Reduction of 2-metre physical distancing restriction to 1-metre in certain circumstances being explored
A pub that serves substantial meals, the kind for which it would be reasonable to charge not less than €9, may reopen from June 29 according to guidelines for pubs (which include pubs, gastro pubs and bars) which will be published in the coming days.
Fáilte Ireland’s guidelines will state that from June 29 pubs that serve food and meet other features expected of a restaurant may reopen.
Any food offering will be required to be a substantial meal (as defined by the Intoxicating Liquor Act 1962: “the meal is such as might be expected to be served as a main midday or evening meal or as a main course in either such meal”) and will be required to be of a kind for which it would be reasonable to charge not less than €9.
Fáilte Ireland has received guidance from the Health Protection Surveillance Centre entitled “Covid-19: Guidance for Food Service Businesses”.
The detailed guidance is aimed at facilitating the safe reopening of food service businesses, including pubs that serve food.
The guidelines refer to various measures and arrangements, including a potential reduction of the current 2-metre physical distancing restriction to 1-metre in certain circumstances.
Fáilte Ireland is working through the guidance document in consultation with officials from the Department of Transport, Tourism and Sport to seek clarity on some aspects in order to fully update and incorporate this guidance into our sector specific operational guidelines for food service businesses.
