Gaeltacht Community Centres need support in light of economic challenges posed by Covid-19 – Pearse Doherty TD

The Sinn Féin TD for Donegal, Pearse Doherty, has said that Community Centres in Gaeltacht communities need supports to survive in light of the economic impact caused by COVID-19.

Notwithstanding the welcome supports recently announced for Fir agus Mná Tí, there are no similar supports for Community Centres who have lost out as a result of the cancellation of Gaeltacht courses this year, according to Deputy Doherty.

Deputy Doherty said that he has written to the Minister for State, Séan Kyne, recommending that a scheme to support Community Centres that have been affected by the cancellation of the Gaeltacht courses be introduced.

Deputy Doherty said:

“These Centres play an important role in our Gaeltacht communities providing events, courses and classes for the community throughout the year.”

“However, the Centres are dependant on the money that is generated from the Gaeltacht colleges throughout the Summer to sustain such other services throughout the rest of the year, and unfortunately, no supports for the Community Centres have been announced by Minister for State Kyne as part of the €4.7m support package announced for the Gaeltacht colleges sector.”

“I have written to Minister for State Kyne urging him to introduce supports for Community Centres to ensure their future and to protect the Gaeltacht communities. Such a scheme should involve financial supports for Centres who are losing out on revenue as a result of the cancellation of the Gaeltacht courses.

“My colleague Mairead Farrell TD for Galway West and South Mayo and I are working together on this and understand how important the Centres are for our Gaeltacht communities and their way of life.”