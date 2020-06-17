Donegal ETB appoints new Enterprise Engagement Staff

Donegal ETB’s Further Education and Training (FET) Service has appointed two new staff to support employers to upskill and reskill their staff.

Margaret Timoney has been appointed as the new Recognition of Prior Learning (RPL) Coordinator and Donna McDade has been appointed as the Skills for Work Coordinator.

Margaret’s post is funded by SOLAS under its Innovation and Collaboration fund. A partnership with Limerick and Clare ETB, she will focus initially on the Care sectors in both regions.

Recognition of Prior Learning, or RPL, is a process whereby skills and knowledge gained through life outside of formal education and training can be evaluated and validated.

This work will enable employees to match the skills and knowledge they have gained in the workplace to a national qualification, avoiding duplication of learning.

Having previously worked as the Regional Skills for Work Coordinator, covering Donegal, Sligo and Leitrim, Margaret is looking forward to developing her new role, “this is an exciting development for Donegal and Limerick and Clare ETBs and I’m looking forward to supporting skilled workers to matching their years of experience with qualifications.”

Donna’s role as Skills for Work Coordinator seeks to support the promotion of core development skills as a key further education and training response aimed at providing upskilling and reskilling opportunities within the workplace.

Donna is also looking forward to her new role. Originally from Burt in, Donna has extensive knowledge of the county.

She said: “I’m looking forward to working with Donegal ETB to develop this exciting post and to working with employers across the county to enable their workforces to reach their full potential.”

Both roles are part of the ETB’s Enterprise Engagement Service through its FET Service and, along with the Skills to Advance Initiative, are aimed at supporting employers across the county to further the skills base of their staff.

In congratulating Margaret and Donna on their appointments, Donegal ETB’s Director of Further Education and Training, Cróna Gallagher said: “I’m delighted that we’re able to strengthen our support services for employers in the county which is even more important now as we begin to open up the county again after the COVID-19 containment measures.”

Margaret took up her appointment on June 2, while Donna begins on July 1.

Employers wishing to contact them can email Margaret at margarettimoney307@donegaletb. ie or Donna on donnamcdade@donegaletb.ie.