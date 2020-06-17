Woman appears in court charged with assault of elderly couple in their Donegal home during burglary

Contact
Letterkenny courthouse
A woman has appeared in court charged in connection with a burglary at a house in which an elderly couple was assaulted.
Krystyna Gasperowicz (34) appeared at Falcarragh District Court sitting in Letterkenny on Wednesday morning charged with trespass, two counts of assault, criminal damage and burglary at Coolboy, Letterkenny on June 14. She is also charged with an unrelated fraud offence.
Detective Garda Darren Carter told the court he arrested Ms Gasperowicz, a Polish national, at 3.50pm on June 15 at her address at 22 Ardglass, Long Lane, Letterkenny. When charged she made no reply or replied no comment.
Inspector Seamus McMonagle told Judge Paul Kelly gardaí were not objecting to bail.
Under bail conditions, the accused must surrender her passport, sign on three times a week at Letterkenny garda station, observe a curfew between 10am and 8pm, stay out of the Milford garda district and not contact any witnesses in the case.
Judge Kelly granted bail on her own bond of €250. An application for legal aid was granted.
The case was adjourned to July 20 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.
