Letterkenny man in court over fatal hit-and-run

A 27-year-old Letterkenny man has appeared in court charged in connection with a fatal hit-and-run in the town on Monday morning.

Jason Haughey from Kilmacrennan died after being found at the side of a road in Windyhall at around 4am on Monday. Gardaí launched an investigation after establishing he was hit by a vehicle that failed to remain at the scene. His funeral is to take place on Thursday.

Paul Dooher, of 8 Cuildoire, Gorltee, Letterkenny appeared at Falcarragh District Court sitting in Letterkenny on Wednesday morning charged with being the driver of the vehicle that failed to stop after it caused injury to Mr Haughey, driving with no insurance, driving without a driving licence and using a vehicle without the consent of the owner.

Evidence of arrest, charge and caution was given by Detective Sergeant Michael Galvin who told the court Mr Dooher was arrested at 5.43 pm on June 16.

The court heard there was no objection to bail but conditions include that the accused must surrender his passport, sign on twice a week at Letterkenny garda station and does interfere with witnesses in the case.

Mr Dooher was released on his own bond of €250. The case was adjourned to September 21 for directions from the Director of Public Prosecutions.