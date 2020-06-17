Access restricted as Council carry out dredging of Buncrana Harbour

A dredging campaign will take place at Buncrana Harbour from today, Wednesday 17th June to Friday 26th June.

MV Otterbank will carry out plough dredging daily from 7am to 8pm.

Access to the pier and movements within the harbour will be restricted during these works and all other harbour users and boat operators are asked to exercise caution while manoeuvring within the harbour.

This is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the harbour for all users and to enable any necessary rescue launch by the RNLI Lifeboat for the safety of those at sea.

All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process. The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.