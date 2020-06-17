Access restricted as Council carry out dredging of Buncrana Harbour

Contact
Buncrana pier
A dredging campaign will take place at Buncrana Harbour from today, Wednesday 17th June to Friday 26th June.
MV Otterbank will carry out plough dredging daily from 7am to 8pm.
Access to the pier and movements within the harbour will be restricted during these works and all other harbour users and boat operators are asked to exercise caution while manoeuvring within the harbour.
This is essential work to ensure the safe operation of the harbour for all users and to enable any necessary rescue launch by the RNLI Lifeboat for the safety of those at sea.
All necessary and appropriate Covid-19 protocols will be strictly adhered throughout the process. The work will be supervised by Donegal County Council.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Jason Haughey from Kilmacrennan died after being found at the side of a road in Windyhall at around 4am on Monday
Under the terms of the programme for government, Micheál Martin will serve as Taoiseach until December 2022 and the role will then rotate to Leo Varadkar, who is set to become Tánaiste.
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.