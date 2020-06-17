Latest Covid-19 daily update shows three more deaths nationally

The Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that sadly a total of three more people with COVID-19 have died.

There have now been a total of 1,710 COVID-19 related deaths in the Republic of Ireland.

Eight more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed, bringing the total in the State to 25,341.

In Donegal, the number of people who have tested positive since testing began remains at 470.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said: “The National Public Health Emergency Team will meet tomorrow (Thursday 18 June) to continue its review of Ireland’s ongoing response and preparedness to COVID-19. NPHETs advice in relation to rephasing of the Roadmap to Reopening Society and Business will be reviewed, in the context of ongoing suppression of the disease in the community and overall compliance with public health measures.”

Dr Ronan Glynn, Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, added: “Our recovery rate is at 92%. This and other indicators such as the reproductive number, hospital admissions and ICU admissions are stable or moving in the right direction. This is good news that has been achieved through the collective efforts of every person who has followed public health advice.”