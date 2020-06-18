Murder investigation launched as male Garda detective from Mayo dies in Roscommon shooting incident

Contact
Garda dies in Roscommon shooting incident
An on-duty male detective in his forties has died following a shooting incident in Roscommon shortly before midnight last night.
It is understood the armed detective lost control of his gun and was shot with his own weapon by a man during an incident in Castlerea.
The garda was left critically injured at the scene, which was sealed off immediately as other gardaí and paramedics arrived.
A man was arrested and a full murder inquiry has been launched.
It is understood that the Garda killed was from Co. Mayo.
The Chief Superintendent of the Castlerea Garda District is Goretti Sheridan, who was previously based in Letterkenny and who hails from Rathmullan.
Due to last night's incident, the town centre of Castlerea remains closed and diversions are in place.
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Jason Haughey from Kilmacrennan died after being found at the side of a road in Windyhall at around 4am on Monday
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.