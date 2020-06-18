Status yellow rainfall weather warning remains in place for Donegal

A status yellow rainfall warning remains in place for Donegal.

Mist, fog and low cloud will thin to allow some sunny intervals to develop. Scattered showers will develop late-morning with showery rain extending from the east through the afternoon and evening. Locally heavy and thundery downpours will occur...(1/2) — Met Éireann (@MetEireann) June 18, 2020

The warning which has been in place since yesterday will remain until Friday, 3am.

Heavy showers and isolated thunderstorms will occur, in places, during the period. While some areas will miss the showers where they do occur there will be some torrential downpours, localised flooding and hazardous driving conditions.

A more prolonged and widespread period of heavy rain will occur later today, Thursday, according to Met Éireann.