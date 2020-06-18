Divisions within Fianna Fáil over coalition proposals

Fianna Fáil’s leaders on Donegal County Council are heading the opposition in the party within the county to a coalition with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

The party’s chief whip on the council, Ciaran Brogan, and chair Patrick McGowan are opposed to the programme for government which was published earlier this week.

Their position is in contrast to the party's Oireachtas members, Deputy Charlie McConalogue and Senator Niall Blaney.

The party's membership is to take part in a postal vote on the programme of government over the coming days. The result of the voting within all three parties will be known on June 26.

Cllr Brogan said he was very concerned with “some of the arrangements in place”.

“I just don't feel it is the right arrangement, I haven't felt that from the start,” he said.

“It was rushed and I think we should have engaged with all the parties. It's not the right thing for Fianna Fáil as a party and I don't think it's the right thing for Ireland as a country either,” he said.

But Deputy McConalogue, who helped negotiate some of the programme for government, said the deal between the parties is fair and is best for the country at this present moment in time.

“I believe that the programme for government that has been reached is a very positive and reassuring outcome,” Deputy McConalogue said.

“I know that there has been much concern by Fianna Fáil members going into government with the Green Party in particular but I believe they will be very pleased with what has been agreed,” he said.