Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in Donegal divided over coalition government

Members of both Fianna Fáil and Fine Gael in Donegal are divided about entering into the proposed coalition government with the Green Party.

The parliamentary parties of all three proposed coalition members approved the draft programme for government on Monday night.

The draft document will now have to be approved by the party organisations of the three potential coalition partners.

The Fine Gael Donegal Executive Committee has asked its 10 constituency delegates to vote the party entering into the coalition, while 15,000 or so Fianna Fáil members will be asked to vote on the draft programme for government.

Voting papers for Fianna Fáil members in the county are expected to arrive in the coming days.

Members of both parties from farming backgrounds have concerns about the impact of increased carbon emissions, while some councillors have concerns about the future of major road projects in the county and the housing proposals.

More than 50 Fianna Fáil county councillors around the country have joined a campaign to oppose the coalition, forming a group called Fairer Future.

A post on the group’s website attributed to Cllr Patrick McGowan purports to represent the views of the county’s 12 Fianna Fáil councillors.

“We feel the best option for Ireland and Fianna Fáil at present is to engage in constructing a national unity government. Such a grouping would include all the political parties and groupings, which would be time-bound,” the post says.

Cllr McGowan, who is chair of the Fianna Fáil grouping on Donegal County Council, has written to the county’s two Fianna Fáil Oireachtas members expressing his concerns and reservations about the proposed coalition. Cllr McGowan, along with the party’s chief whip Ciaran Brogan, previously wrote to party leader Micheál Martin expressing opposition to entering into government with Fine Gael and the Green Party.

Lacks balanced regional development

Cllr McGowan is opposed to the coalition, saying the programme for government lacks balanced regional development.

“There is nothing in the document that shows Donegal will get positive discrimination and that projects are going to be started in Donegal. It is a very overarching high-level document, but that means it does not get down into real detail.

Cllr Patrick McGowan has written to the county’s two Fianna Fáil Oireachtas members expressing his concerns and reservations about the proposed coalition



“The important thing for us as Fianna Fáil councillors is grassroots; they will have a vote on that and I will respect that vote.”

Former councillor Brendan Byrne, who was director of elections for former TD Pat the Cope Gallagher in the general election, said he will vote no and believes the party membership in Donegal will reject the proposed coalition.

“I think the majority view in Donegal is going to be no. I could be proven to be wrong, I am only one person but I can’t see an appetite for it in Donegal.”

However, south Donegal Fianna Fáil county councillor Micheál Naughton said he would be supporting the coalition to “get people back to work”.

“We need a government and we need to get legislation passed to help businesses survive. We are in a situation we never were in before and we can’t go back to the country; the last thing people want is another election. A lot of people are not happy about it but we are where we are and we are damned if we do and damned if we don’t.”

Fianna Fáil senator Niall Blaney said that while he has had reservations about the coalition he said he would be supporting it.

He said he was happy how housing, farming and a stimulus package for the hospitality industry are dealt with in the document.

“I would rather be proactive. I think this is a good programme for government. It is tackling regional development. That hasn't been happening at government level for quite some time and I am very happy about that,” he said.

‘A lot of work to do’



The former Donegal TD admitted that there is a lot of work to do to convince the membership of the party to support the coalition.

“A lot of people have had reservations and they are coming from that perspective so we in the party have a lot of work to do. Initially, the response is good from those I have spoken to so far, and we have work to do, but I think it can be carried.”

Secretary of Fine Gael Donegal Executive Committee, Aaron Sweeney, said he hoped that nine of the ten delegates from the county would vote against going into coalition.

“I am hoping that nine of the ten would vote against it. From the discussions we have had at meetings I would hope that nine will vote against it," he said.

County councillors vote separately from delegates in Fine Gael’s electoral college-style voting system.

“I know that they have concerns about it. They know why it might be necessary but they have concerns about it,” he said.

Farming concerns



The party’s chief whip on the council, Cllr Martin Harley, said he would be supporting the coalition, but acknowledged that there are reservations among the party membership, especially in the farming community.

“A lot of the membership are for it in fairness and some against it. Some of the membership from farming backgrounds are very worried about what it means for them, which is understandable.

“We have to be responsible in the current circumstance and try, in a not ideal scenario in fairness, to form a government.

“There is a lot of very important legislation that has to be passed in the next few months and that’s the most important thing.”