Two men arrested in Donegal charged with being in possession of items  to be used for theft of burglary

Two men arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Donegal have been charged with being in possession of items with the intention for use in theft or burglary.

The two men appeared in court at Falcarragh District Court sitting in Letterkenny on Wednesday morning after being arrested at Drumlonagher outside Donegal town.

They were taken to Ballyshannon garda station where they were charged later on Wednesday morning.

Mindauguas Melnikonis (34), of 6 Craigaveen Close, Newry, Co Down and Nerijus Indrisunas (32) of 31 Meadowvale, Netownhamiliton, Newry appeared before Judge Paul Kelly.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution Detective Garda Paul McHugh of Donegal town garda station said Mr Melnikonis was arrested at 1.45am on June 17 and made no reply when charged.

He was charged with being in possession of a walkie talkie, tools, a syphoning hose and gloves with the intention to use in connection with theft or burglary.

He was also charged with driving with no insurance and driving without a driving licence.

Garda Conor Doherty of Donegal town garda station said Mr Indrisunas was arrested at 1.38am and also made no reply when charged.

He was charged with being in possession of 34 25-litre fuel drums, a walkie talkie, gloves, tools and duct tape with the intention to use in connection with theft or burglary.

Gardáí objected to bail for the two Lithuanian nationals.

Judge Paul Kelly remanded them in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on June 19.