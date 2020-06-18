Contact

1562146093088
1574078247731
1574078218526
1574078368768

Search our Archive

Two men arrested in Donegal charged with being in possession of items  to be used for theft of burglary

Men with Northern Ireland addresses arrested in south Donegal

Two men arrested in Donegal charged with being in possession of items  to be used for theft of burglary

The men were charged at Ballyshannon garda station after being arrested in south Donegal

Reporter:

Reporter

Two men arrested in the early hours of Wednesday morning in Donegal have been charged with being in possession of items with the intention for use in theft or burglary.

The two men appeared in court at Falcarragh District Court sitting in Letterkenny on Wednesday morning after being arrested at Drumlonagher outside Donegal town.

They were taken to Ballyshannon garda station where they were charged later on Wednesday morning.

Mindauguas Melnikonis (34), of 6 Craigaveen Close, Newry, Co Down and Nerijus Indrisunas (32)  of 31 Meadowvale, Netownhamiliton, Newry appeared before Judge Paul Kelly.

Giving evidence of arrest, charge and caution Detective Garda Paul McHugh of Donegal town garda station said Mr Melnikonis was arrested at 1.45am on June 17 and made no reply when charged.

He was charged with being in possession of a walkie talkie, tools, a syphoning hose and gloves with the intention to use in connection with theft or burglary.

He was also charged with driving with no insurance and driving without a driving licence.

Garda Conor Doherty of Donegal town garda station said Mr Indrisunas was arrested at 1.38am and also made no reply when charged.

He was charged with being in possession of 34 25-litre fuel drums, a walkie talkie, gloves, tools and duct tape with the intention to use in connection with theft or burglary.

Gardáí objected to bail for the two Lithuanian nationals.

Judge Paul Kelly remanded them in custody to appear before Harristown District Court on June 19.

If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.

Multimedia

Most Popular

More News

We've got Donegal Covered...

Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie

Buy a paper

Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.

Buy Now
Get the news

Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.

Register Here
1441986986367
1441987064261

DonegalLive.ie is powered by the news teams behind Donegal Democrat, Donegal Post, Donegal People’s Press and Inish Times and we are bringing you news, sports and events from across Donegal as they happen. Our advertising teams offer a superb suite of print and online packages to serve businesses of all sizes in the county. We are local and we know local. Get in touch today. Contact Us.

Donegal Democrat/Donegal Post
Pier 1
Quay Street
Donegal
Co Donegal
Telephone: 074 9128000

Donegal Democrat/
Donegal People’s Press
Larkin House
Old Town
Letterkenny
Co Donegal
Telephone:
074 9740160

Inish Times
33 Upper Main St
Ardaravan
Buncrana
Co Donegal
Telephone:
(074) 934 1055

This website and its associated sites are full participating members of the Press Council of Ireland and supports the Office of the Press Ombudsman. This scheme in addition to defending the freedom of the press, offers readers a quick, fair and free method of dealing with complaints that they may have in relation to articles that appear on our pages. To contact the Office of the Press Ombudsman go to www.pressombudsman.ie or www.presscouncil.ie