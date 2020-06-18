Update: Latest figures in relation to Covid-19 cases in Donegal

No new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Co. Donegal.

The number of people tested positive in the county since testing began stands at 470.

In Sligo (129) and Leitrim (84) the number of cases has also remained static.

These figures refer to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, June 16.



Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that sadly a total of four more people with COVID-19 have sadly died. Yesterday, three more additional deaths were reported.

There have now been a total of 1,714 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.

Sixteen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. This compares with eight cases in the previous 24 hour period.

There is now a total of 25,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.

Meanwhile, the number of patients in hospital with confirmed coronavirus continues to reduce and now stands at 50.

Nationally, there are now also 199 suspected cases waiting for a test result.

Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and noted that approximately half of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the community take more than 2 days from the onset of symptoms to make contact with their GP.

"The most important actions anyone can take from the moment they experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 is to self-isolate immediately, restrict the movement of household contacts and make phone contact with their GP.”