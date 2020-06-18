Update: Latest figures in relation to Covid-19 cases in Donegal

Contact
Coronavirus update
No new Covid-19 cases have been reported in the last 24 hours in Co. Donegal.
The number of people tested positive in the county since testing began stands at 470.
In Sligo (129) and Leitrim (84) the number of cases has also remained static.
These figures refer to the situation at midnight on Tuesday, June 16.
Nationally, the Health Protection Surveillance Centre has today been informed that sadly a total of four more people with COVID-19 have sadly died. Yesterday, three more additional deaths were reported.
There have now been a total of 1,714 COVID-19 related deaths in Ireland.
Sixteen more confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed. This compares with eight cases in the previous 24 hour period.
There is now a total of 25,355 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Ireland.
Meanwhile, the number of patients in hospital with confirmed coronavirus continues to reduce and now stands at 50.
Nationally, there are now also 199 suspected cases waiting for a test result.
Dr. Tony Holohan, Chief Medical Officer, Department of Health, said; “The National Public Health Emergency Team met today and noted that approximately half of those diagnosed with COVID-19 in the community take more than 2 days from the onset of symptoms to make contact with their GP.
"The most important actions anyone can take from the moment they experience symptoms associated with COVID-19 is to self-isolate immediately, restrict the movement of household contacts and make phone contact with their GP.”
If you have a story or want to send a photo or video to us please contact the Donegal Live editorial team any time. To contact Donegal Democrat and Donegal People's Press, email editorial@donegaldemocrat.ie To contact Donegal Post, email editor@donegalpost.com To contact Inish Times, email editor@inishtimes.com.
More News
Subscribe or register today to discover more from DonegalLive.ie
Buy the e-paper of the Donegal Democrat, Donegal People's Press, Donegal Post and Inish Times here for instant access to Donegal's premier news titles.
Keep up with the latest news from Donegal with our daily newsletter featuring the most important stories of the day delivered to your inbox every evening at 5pm.