BREAKING: Two bodies recovered in major Donegal search operation

Two bodies have been recovered after a major Donegal search operation was launched earlier today.

The bodies recovered from Lough Keel are believed to of a father and son, who were fishing.

The search operation was launched following a report to Malin Head Coast Guard this afternoon that two people were missing.

The call was made just before 3pm, saying that there were two people in the lake, which is near Kilmacrennan.

The Rescue 118 Coast Guard helicopter based in Sligo and the Mulroy Coast Guard were also tasked to the scene.

More to follow...