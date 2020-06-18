Sudden passing of Dolores Wickes (Carr) evokes a deep sense of loss

Contact
The late Dolores Wickes
The news of the sudden passing of Letterkenny woman Dolores Wickes (neé Carr) has evoked a sense of deep shock and loss in the local community and far beyond.
A hugely respected woman, she was very well known both in business and social circles.
For many years she was the marketing manager of Unifi in Letterkenny, and was to the forefront in promoting the town and indeed the county, as was her husband Ed Wickes who not only held a senior position in Unifi in Letterkenny but subsequently went on to become the President of Unifi Textiles (Suzhou) Co., Ltd. (UTSC), a subsidiary of Unifi Inc. in China.
She was keenly involved in many local organisations over the years.
This evening tributes have been paid to her and sympathy expressed to her husband Ed, and their family circle and friends.
In a post on their facebook page, Letterkenny Rugby Club stated: “It is with great sadness that the club has learned about the sudden passing of Dolores Wickes (neé Carr) today. Dolores was a very active member of the club in years gone by and will be sadly missed. The club would like to offer their condolences to Dolores’s husband & club life member Ed and to the entire Wickes & Carr families.”
